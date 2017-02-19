Shiners Streaming New Song I Feel So Blunt (Week in Review)

The song is a tale of a relationship falling apart over late Saturday nights and rainy Sunday mornings. A kick out against the dreary working week and the struggles of fitting a broken relationship into the gaps, 'Blunt' is a song that anyone who has ever done the 9 to 5 can relate to.

The track was produced by Shiners alongside producer Hugh Worskett and mixed by Eduardo De La Paz. This is the first glimpse into Shiners debut EP which will be released in the spring, which promises even more Brit-Wave bangers! Check out the song - here.

Top Button submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.