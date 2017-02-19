Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 20th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre and will run until August 22nd where is will conclude in Holmdel, NJ at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

REO Speedwagon Kevin Cronin had this to say, "I called up Tommy Shaw last summer and we were both thinking the same thing: let's get the boys together, make some music, and have some fun. REO Speedwagon and Styx together is a head first plunge into the fountain of youth, an unstoppable force of nature. Add the amazing Don Felder to the mix and it's a thundering slam dunk!"