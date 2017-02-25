David Bowie Last Five Years Documentary Coming to U.S. TV (Week in Review)



David Bowie Last Five Years Documentary Coming to U.S. TV was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) David Bowie: The Last Five Years film will be coming to the United States for the first time. HBO announced that the documentary, which has already appeared on BBC, will be broadcast this year in the U.S., although a date has not been revealed, reports Pitchfork.

The movie includes interviews with Bowie and his collaborators, footage of the making of his musical Lazarus and his final two albums (The Next Day and Blackstar), and, yes, fart jokes. At the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Blackstar won in five categories, marking the first time Bowie had ever received a Grammy for his music. He had previously won the Lifetime Achievement Award and an award for Best Short-form video. Check out his "Lazarus" music video - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.