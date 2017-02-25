Demon Hunter Release 'Died In My Sleep' Video (Week in Review)

Frontman Ryan Clark had this to say about the new clip, "The video treatment for 'Died In My Sleep' was more about an overall vibe than a specific story.

"The goal was to strip the concept back to strictly performance, but still deliver something visually interesting. Instead of opting for the typical desaturated tones that have become synonymous with metal videos, we pulled inspiration from the vibrant colors found in many of our favorite videos and photographs from the '90s - namely Nirvana's video for 'Heart-Shaped Box' and the album cover for Alice In Chains' 'Facelift.'"

"With 'sleep' being a running theme, we wanted to create a world that seemed unordinary - almost like a computer glitch-laden subconscious. We worked with Belief Agency to built a forest set on an indoor sound stage, and used projectors to cast colors and textures against the background and on the band members. It was a lot of fun to set up and just experiment with these layers." Watch it - here.