Future Shoots To Top Of The Charts With Surprise Album (Week in Review)

On the day of release, it quickly shot up to the No. 1 spot on both the iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart and Rap/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, according to the label.

They also reported early on Friday that the new self-titled effort is on track to give Future his fourth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart (which includes streaming and not just actual sales).

The album comes as Future prepares to launch his Nobody Safe Tour of North American arenas and amphitheaters this spring that will feature Migos and Tory Lanezon all dates with A$AP Ferg and Young Thug at select stops. See the dates - here.