Incubus Streaming New Song 'Nimble Bastard' (Week in Review)

The band tells Billboard the track "was born of my fascination and loving envy for a couple of people in my life who have this kind of amazing adaptability. If they're at their lowest point, they just bounce back and learn these incredible lessons from being knocked down."

Incubus is scheduled to release their eighth studio album, 8, on April 21st and will also launch their North American co-headlining tour, their first since 2015, with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & The Lion beginning in July. Read more - here.