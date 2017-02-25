Metallica Go Pop In Latest CK Preview Clip (Week in Review)

The metal veterans were previously featured in the first trailer singing their 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", on the road and 1991's "Enter Sandman" in a supermarket.

Based on the segment that has become a global viral video sensation on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new Apple series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don't expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over. Read more and see both Metallica preview clips - here.