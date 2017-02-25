Papa Roach Streaming New Song 'Help' (Week in Review)

The new track was produced by Nicholas "Ras" Furlong and Colin Brittian. "We really followed our instincts and tried something unproven," explains Furlong. "We ended up morphing the band's best 'old school' traits into a courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach in the 21st Century." Stream it here.

The new single comes as the group prepares to hit the road this spring in support of the new album. They have already announced a sting of Canadian dates with Sum 41 in April, following by a number of U.S. music festival appearances. See the dates - here.