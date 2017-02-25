The ACMs Hold Special Place For Lady Antebellum (Week in Review)

Although they took most of 2016 off — both Scott and Kelley were involved in solo projects--they were nominated for Vocal Group of the Year. They spoke to Radio.com about their nominations and about some of their fellow nominees.

Asked if they were surprised by the nomination, Charles responded, "After this year, where we took a little bit of a break, it felt good to still be [nominated] in that category. We've got our first single out, 'You Look Good,' so I don't know, we didn't know if we were gonna be nominated this year.

Hillary added "The ACMs hold a very special place in our heart because that's the first award we ever won back in 2008 [Top New Duo or Vocal Group]." Check out the full interview - here.