The Chainsmokers Release Music Video For 'Paris' Single (Week in Review)

'Paris" features vocals from 'Smoker Drew Taggart, himself, and is the follow-up to the group's hit 'Closer." Member Alex Pall and Taggart have also released a new remix package for 'Paris." The collection features new takes on the track from VINAI, LOUDPVCK, Pegboard Nerds, Jewelz & Sparks and more.

The Chainsmokers recently announced their 40-city Memories'Do Not Open North American arena tour, which launches April 13 in Miami, FL and runs through June 10 in Queens, New York. Kiiara will open all dates. See the details and watch the new video - here.