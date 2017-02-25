Trey Songz Announces New Album 'Tremaine the Album' (Week in Review)

The standard digital edition can be preordered here. Trey is also offering fans an array of special bundles at his official store including one dubbed the The "Tremaine Playboy Package" which is listed for the sales price of $59.99.

Songz will be promoting the album with the kick off of Tremaine the Tour on May 3rd in Detroit, Michigan. The new album follows Trey Songz last release Trigga which hit stores in 2014. Read more - here.