Camila Cabello And Cashmere Cat Reveal New Track 'Love Incredible' (Week in Review)

"This love's incredible, credible/ Have a little mercy on me, baby/ You got me wanting more, wanting more/ Of your love," the former Fifth Harmony star sings on the chorus.

But everything switches gears shortly after the 2:30 mark when the track takes on a warped quality. Those familiar with Bon Iver's 2016 release, 22, A Million, will recognize some of the similar production techniques. Cabello's vocals shape-shift and take on a warped quality. Check it out - here.