Watch the new promo clip here. Kasher will be releasing the new album, entitled "No Resolution", on March 3rd and he has announced that he will be offering two limited edition vinyl versions including a "blue with white splatter pattern that will be available through the 15 Passenger Bandcamp store and at Kasher's upcoming live shows, and a red and yellow splatter pattern on clear vinyl version that will be exclusive to independent record stores."

He has lineup a number of tour dates in support of the album, kicking off with a one off solo show at Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY that will take place on March 1st. Read more - here.