Former Iron Maiden Members Return With V1, Stream First Song (Week in Review)

The group features early Maiden singer Dennis Willcock and guitarist Terry Wapram and Willcock had the following to say about the new project, "Well... just under two years ago I met up with Terry after 40 years... on both of us leaving Iron Maiden, yes leaving, we formed a band, V1 - he had some old recordings which I had never heard before, but so powerful were they that we took upon this mission to record a 2017 version plus some newbies.

"After 26 days of studio time we have finally reached completion - any hold ups but we made it - with Terry, Dwight (Wharton), Chas (Charlie Borg), Gareth (Dylan Smith) and myself... job done!

"The product is in pressing stage and in the week I will post info on purchasing... hope you do! In the meantime here is a freebie track from the album for your listening... POWER ROCK to be played loud!" Stream the new song - here.