Kyros Release New Monster Music Video (Week in Review)

Adam Warne explained the move in an interview with Prog magazine, who also premiered the new video on their website. He told the publication, "Basically, the band is a completely different set-up to how it used to be.

"When we were releasing the first album, it was essentially just me and two other guitarists who I was working with at the time. It was very much a studio project, but it was always my intention to go ahead and turn it into a band because I wanted to perform the music live.

"At the end of the recordings for the first album, I made it a mission to go ahead and put a band together, and to cut a long story short, the band is now here.

"I always felt that the name Synaesthesia was heavily tied to that studio project and the direction we were heading in was exploring new ground. There are also quite a few other bands and projects online called Synaesthesia, which made it quite difficult for us, and that had started to get in the way.

"So, we thought that it felt right to change the name, make a fresh start and treat this as a new beginning." Watch the new video - here.