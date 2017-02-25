Lana Del Rey Releases New Single And Video 'Love' (Week in Review)

According to Interscope Records, Del Rey created the new album with her longtime producer and collaborator Rick Nowels along with Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie.

The album will also feature "exciting" guest appearances and Del Rey had the following to say in the announcement, "I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed". Watch the video, which was directed by Rich Lee, - here.