Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation (Week in Review)

Stanley was asked about the possibility of a reunion with the original members and he responded, "No. And that's not coming from any place of animosity. I sang on Ace's most recent album and did a video with him. I have the connection and the reconnection and to celebrate the good things we've done together is terrific.

"The band as it is - I've played with Eric Singer for, I think, 25 years and Tommy's been in the band probably 15 years at this point. I have no thoughts of re-visiting the past.

"With that said, I am happy to enhance or do whatever I can for anyone who has helped put me where I am, but that doesn't include getting hitched again to somebody I unhitched from" - .