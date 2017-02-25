Quiet One Documentary About Rolling Stones Bill Wyman Coming (Week in Review)

"My life has been an extraordinary adventure," Wyman said. "The time feels right to delve into the archive and tell my story before I croak." Wyman was part of the Rolling Stones from 1962 to 1993.

During that time, he shot hours of film footage, thousands of photographs, collected an unbelievable amount of memorabilia and even kept a meticulous daily dairy, all of which offer fans the perfect insiders peek into the fascinating world of rock 'n' roll and the Stones. Read more - here.