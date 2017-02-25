Sara Bareilles Talks Going Broadway With 'Waitress' Role (Week in Review)

Sara will make her Broadway acting debut taking over the lead role of 'Jenna' from the great Jessie Mueller in the smash hit Waitress. If you're a theater buff, you'll remember Jessie won the 'best actress in a musical" TONY for playing Carole King in Beautiful.

Sara's no stranger to the production; she's been the composer and lyricist for Waitress since it opened back in the spring of 2016. Now, her 10-week run on stage begins March 31st at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.

Speaking with Scott Shannon, Patty Steele and Joe Nolan this morning, Sara filled everyone in on what the show is about and the accolades it's received since opening; the show has received four Tony nominations, including one for Bareilles' music and lyrics. The cast recording also earned a GRAMMY nomination for best musical theater album.

'It's just absolutely thrilling," Sara said about joining the cast. 'I've been a musical theater junkie since I was a little girl, so getting to work on this show at all was a dream come true. And then now to be stepping onto the stage right now -- my twelve-year-old self is having a hissy-fit!" Read more - here.