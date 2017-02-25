Soundgarden Stream 'Flower' Remix (Week in Review)

The new deluxe edition of the 1988 album is set to be released on March 10th via Sub Pop and was remixed by famed Seattle producer Jack Endino and it took a few years for the band to find a label to release the reissue.

Guitarist Kim Thayil made the following comments back in 2014 about the deluxe edition (via Classic Rock), "Last year, Jack Endino and I spent a number of weeks remixing Ultramega OK and we're gonna search for a label and put it out with a beautiful, heavier, warmer mix from Jack, which is something we always felt we had to correct about that release." Stream the remix - here.