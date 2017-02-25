The Browning Cancel Tour After Being Robbed In Italy (Week in Review)

The band reports, "The list of things taken is extensive and the cost to replace everything is over $10k, not to mention all of our luggage and clothing. Most heart breaking of all, they have stolen all of our musical equipment.

"We literally have no way, to play our music live as our show files lived on 3 laptops, and 4 separate external hard drives, all of which were stolen. We have to cancel the rest of our European tour and we have to rebuild our live show from scratch."

They had this to say about their GoFundMe campaign, "We have never asked for our fans help because it should only be done when completely necessary, and to be completely honest, we NEED your help." Donations can be made - here.