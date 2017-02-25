|
Tool Working On Vocals For Long Awaited New Album (Week in Review)
Tool Working On Vocals For Long Awaited New Album was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Tool appear to be inching closer to completion of their long awaited new studio album with news surfacing that the group has reached a new milestone in the recording process. It has been over a decade since the band released their last studio album "10,000 Days" but last week the band updated fans via their website that frontman Maynard James Keenan is now working on the vocals for their new effort. The site published this message to fans, "In speaking with Danny [Carey, drummer] last night, he told me that the band has temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space (across town) where Maynard is working on vocals for some of the new Tool material. "I'm sure that he has already been doing this to some extent, but now he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth" - here.
