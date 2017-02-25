21 Savage Announces Outbreak Tour This Spring (Week in Review)

The tour kicks off on March 31 in Houston and ends May 7 in Miami. Along the way, 21 Savage will hit the Phoenix Lights Festival, Columbus' #Fest, and DC's Broc Fest. In total, the Issa Tour will make 29 stops.

"21 Savage personifies the Outbreak brand," Steven Ljubicic, General Manager for the Outbreak Tour, wrote in a press release. 'He's really in his moment, and we're ecstatic to be a part of the biggest headlining tour of his career.

"With the addition of Young M.A, this is a golden ticket for fans across the U.S. to experience these artists who are helping shape the voice of hip-hop today." See the dates - here.