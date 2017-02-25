Biters Streaming New Song 'Stone Cold Love' (Week in Review)

Frontman Tuk had this to say about the song, "I sat down with my buddy Scott (Stevens) to write a tune. We sat for hours trying to come up with something that felt perfect, but were hitting a dead end. We said 'f*** it' and went to his local hang out, ate some cornbread, drank a few beers and talked about music.

"We spoke about T-Rex, Queen and Slade, sh*t like that, how cool those big drum grooves were. Right then a light bulb went off and we headed back to the studio with a fresh start and within hours finished writing the song, demoed it and tracked lead vocals!

"I was so f***ing delirious I couldn't tell if it was good or not. A few weeks later, Scott sent me the finished demo while I was on tour in Kansas. I remember cranking it in the van outside of this fake old wild west town and thinking, 'Goddamn, this is so good!" Check out the song - here.