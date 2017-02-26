Dallas Taylor Updates Fans On Recovery From Accident Injuries (Week in Review)

Taylor writes, "Just a little update from me. I've been having major lower left side back pain which has pretty much left me in the bed for about 3 weeks. My jaw is still messed up, and my bladder doesn't work properly. My good eye is still not right with the no tears major dryness' and no tracking.

"My mouth is also continually major dry. I also have no feeling on the right side of my face due to the stroke and why I shaved (tired of having food in my beard, haha). My new cool glasses haha are to protect me eye, and let me see a little better. I have also been going through some major unrelated life issues." Read more - here.