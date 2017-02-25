Last week Kesha filed a motion containing an email exchange between Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager Monica Cornia which painted the producer as insensitive to the singer's concerns about her weight.

In that exchange, Corina tells Luke that Kesha was in tears over his comments regarding her breaking a juice cleanse. Dr. Luke expressed concern that "A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight," and asks the manager to "please keep her on the diet." Corina responds asking the producer be "supportive and helpful rather than critical." Read more - here.