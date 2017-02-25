Eric Church Fights Ticket Scalping Bots (Week in Review)

Bots make money by scooping up tickets as soon as they go on sale and then selling them to fans for an inflated amount. "All of this is fraud," he said about scalping bots (via Billboard).

In the past, Church has tried things like paperless ticketing and better screening his fan club purchases since high-end seats are often available there first. "We're getting better at identifying who the scalpers are," Church added about this new method of canceling suspicious bulk purchases. Read more - here.