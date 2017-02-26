Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert (Week in Review)

A 19-year-old man was killed after a 26-year-old co-worker fell from the rafters while dismantling the stage and landed on him. The stagehand that fell has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, while the man he landed on sadly died from his injuries.

Avenged Sevenfold released the following statement about the tragedy, "We have some very sad news to report. Last night after our show in Stuttgart, Germany, a 26 year-old stagehand fell from the rafters while breaking down our stage. He fell a very far distance onto a 19 year-old man on the local crew. Tragically, the 19 year-old died from his injuries. The other man is now in critical condition at the hospital.

"This is beyond heartbreaking to everyone in the band and on our crew. We all send our thoughts and prayers to the man in the hospital, both families involved, all of the local Live Nation crew and everyone else whose lives have been affected by this terrible accident. We love our crew so much as well as the many local staff who are essential to our show every night wherever we are around the world. This is such a stark reminder of how quickly an accident can happen and lives shattered in the process. When we hear more we will update you." Read more - here.