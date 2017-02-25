Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Release Video (Week in Review)

At the start of the video FGL's Tyler Hubbard says he's about to meet his wife on the beach while the camera cuts to a homemade video of bandmate Brian Kelley telling his wife that he loves her.

Then, all five members of the Backstreet Boys share the surprises they have in store for their wives later that night. The homemade video clips of each man sharing a special day with his lady are spliced together with the seven singers seated around a snow covered bonfire as they sing the romantic track.

"God, Your Mama and Me" is Florida Georgia Line's latest single off their most recent album, Dig Your Roots. The fact that BSB are featured on the track is a dream come true for the duo, who cite the band as an early influence.

'Gotta take it all the way back to sixth grade. My first concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, was ' Backstreet Boys," Kelley admitted in a press release. 'We've been digging our roots and influences, and paying homage to what's gotten us here. When I first heard it, it sounded like a modern-day Backstreet Boys song. We got to know Nick [Carter] and the boys really well and are blessed to have them on this track."

'Well, this makes a lot of sense why we are a duo," Hubbard reasoned. 'I was also in the sixth grade and remember going to the record store to buy my first CD ' Backstreet Boys!" Watch the video - here.