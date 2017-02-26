Korn Announce Intimate Tour With Animals As Leaders and Ded (Week in Review)

The trek is scheduled to get underway on May 7th in Silver Spring, MD at the Fillmore and will be concluding on May 18th in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle.

The band had this brief announcement, "We are happy to announce some intimate theater dates in May! w/ Animals As Leaders (most dates) and Ded - VIP packages (meet and greet, photos, acoustic song) and early tickets can be purchased Thursday at 10am local time via Korn.com". See the dates - here.