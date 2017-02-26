Metallica Release 'Creeping Death' Live Video (Week in Review)

The video has been released in sync with a recap of the Beijing concert, which also saw Metallica perform their 1989 single, "One", with Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang at the event.

The pairing delivered the debut concert appearance of the "...And Justice For All" track after teaming up in 2014 to play the tune at the 56th annual Grammy Awards.

"Loved the unique energy of performing with Lang Lang again!," said the band after the Beijing show as part of the Asian leg of their WorldWired tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

Metallica will return to the road for three concerts in Mexico City next month before a series of Lollapalooza appearances in South America in late March. Watch the video - here.