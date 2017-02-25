Miguel And DJ Premier Release New Track '2 LOVIN U' (Week in Review)

Now, the song is available in full under a new title, "2 LOVIN U." DJ Premier issued a press release to confirm what fans are listening to is the original song and dropped the audio on SoundCloud.

"The snippet you heard on Miguel's Instagram, mine is the original," said Premier. "Miguel and I were vibing at a session and just really seeing what we could come up with. What we came up with was a dope, but a rough version of what you hear today. Miguel and I had deadlines and we never got around to finishing it. We both really believed in this version of the track and we both felt very strongly that it needed to come out and be released as a single. Miguel and I approached the label about releasing it and everyone was on-board." Listen - here.