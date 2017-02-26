|
Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy Osbourne On New Music (Week in Review)
.
Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy Osbourne On New Music was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens confirmed in a new interview that he has worked on music with Ozzy Osbourne for the Black Sabbath frontman's new solo album. When asked about the reports of working with Ozzy, Stevens told All That Shreds "Yes. I did a session. The rhythm guitar player in Billy Idol is Billy Morrison, one of Ozzy's best friends so he asked me to do some writing with Ozzy. "We spent about a week working on some tunes and I haven't heard anything so I guess he's really happy with them - so yes, I did some writing and recording with him." He was then asked if he would "step in" if Ozzy called on to help with the new solo material (assuming it was the recording on the music), and Stevens replied, "Well, that's what it's for, for his next solo record, so yes, of course! If it's recording I would - as far as touring I'm really dedicated to Billy Idol." Read the full interview - here.
