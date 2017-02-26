Bowness revealed the following comments about the track, "'Kill The Pain That's Killing You' is definitely the odd one out on Lost In The Ghost Light. It's the angriest piece on the album by far and it depicts a point when the musician Lost In The Ghost Light concerns is spiralling out of control in terms of both his family life and career.

"In basic terms, it's a hellish account of a night on the town mid-tour, while his wife is having an affair back home. It's also chronicling how music is in the background at this particular point in his life.



"Bruce Soord's brilliantly manic lead guitar lines are supported by a fine David Rhodes riff, and a frenetic Colin Edwin/Andrew Booker rhythm section. On top of that, Andrew Keeling's flute and string quartet arrangements take the piece into some interesting and unexpected territory, I think." Watch the video - here.