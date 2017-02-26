Young The Giant Announce Summer Tour With Cold War Kids (Week in Review)

The summer trek is scheduled to kick off on August 2nd in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and will be finishing on September 28th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion.

The new tour will follow Young The Giant's current winter dates and appearances at several music festivals this spring including Okeechobee, FL's Okeechobee Music Festival (March 1st), Guadalajara, MX's Anagrama Festival (March 25th), San Antonio, TX's Maverick Music Festival (April 7th), Knoxville, TN's Rhythm 'n' Blooms Music Festival (April 9th), Gulf Shores, AL's Hangout Music Fest (May 19th), and Cleveland, OH's LaureLive (June 11th). See the dates - here.