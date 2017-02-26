Adele, Pearl Jam And Dolly Parton Lead All-Star Album (Week in Review)

The all-star tribute will benefit the War Child UK charity, which aims to help children affected in war-torn regions. Titled Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story - An Album to Benefit War Child, the singer says the cause hits close to home.

"Since becoming a mother, the reality of a child's beautiful life being torn apart by war felt like too big of a problem for me," Carlile said in a press release. "So I asked my heroes and friends to help me launch a rock at the giant that is our refugee crisis and help in the only way we know how: through the power of music." Read more and see the full artist list - here.