Alive in Barcelona, Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs Tour (Week in Review)

The brief tour is set to begin on April 26th in Garden City, Idaho and will be centered around the Rock into Spring festival that will taking place in Las Vegas on April 28th - 30th. The trek will conclude on May 3rd in Portland, OR.

Alive In Barcelona's Jesse Barton had this to say, "We are very excited to be hitting the road with our friends in Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs for both this tour and Rock Into Spring. Both are great bands from our home scene and both put on INSANE performances. We are also looking forward to showcasing some new songs and playing them live for the first time!" - here.