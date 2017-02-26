Allman Brothers Band Stars Play Butch Trucks' Funeral (Week in Review)

Trucks' son, Vaylor, who was also his bandmate in The Freight Train Band, hosted the ceremony. Allman Brothers Band guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks (Butch's nephew), bassist Oteil Burbridge, percussionist Mark Quinones and drummer Jaimoe, along with photographer and archivist Kirk West, booking agent Jonny Podell, tour manager Willie Perkins, Trucks' goddaughter Kendall Deflin, Dana Dowd, daughter of producer and engineer Tom Dowd and several Trucks family members like his wife Melinda, daughters Elise and Melody and son Seth also spoke. Closing remarks were given by Jaimoe, reports Relix.

The musicians played in different ensembles and collaborations, but it kicked off with the biggest reunion of Allman Brothers members since the band's final shows in 2014, as Haynes, Trucks, Burbridge, Jaimoe and QuiÃ±ones came together for 'Statesboro Blues," and 'Ain't Wasting Time No More." Read more - here.