Amy Winehouse To Be Commemorated With London Event (Week in Review)

The street trail, which will be created in collaboration with Global Street Art, will feature the work of graffiti artists Captain Kris and Mr. Cenz, Philth and Amara Por Dios inspired by the singer. The project was financed through crowdfunding via Art Happens.

Winehouse family friend, Pegasus, will provide an art installation called 'Love Is A Losing Game" for the project. The trail will end at London's Jewish Museum where there will be a new exhibit about the singer's Jewish heritage. Read more - here.