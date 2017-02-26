Everclear Announce So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

The trek will feature the band playing the album in its entirety and is scheduled to kick off on May 11th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Or and will conclude on June 29th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.

Frontman Art Alexakis had this to say, "It's hard to believe we made this record 20 years ago. Even though I'm in a different place now than the guy who first wrote and sang these songs, and even though faces, voices, and relationships change, the songs still feel relevant and vital every time we play them live.

"I can't wait to play the whole record for the first time with the guys in Everclear now. It's going to be awesome!" See the dates for the road trip - here.