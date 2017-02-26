Incubus Reveal Inspiration For 'Nimble Bastard' Lyrics (Week in Review)

Boyd tells Radio.com, "In the lyric for 'Nimble Bastard,' I'm in praise of someone. I've known a handful of people in my life who've come into the most horrific circumstances whether it's physical injury or psychological or failure and they'll be as low as you could possibly be and you're like, 'Dude, this guy's done.'

"And then somehow they pop back up and shake it off and then are more strong and resilient as a result. That is this nimble bastard that I'm in praise of." He added that a political statement was "not what I had in mind when I wrote the lyrics" - .