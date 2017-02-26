This year's event will be taking place once again at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine and is scheduled to happen on Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd

In addition to Friday headliners Korn and Saturday's top set from Shinedown, the festival also include performances from Seether, Stone Sour, Skillet, Falling in Reverse, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, and All That Remains, and more. Read more - here.