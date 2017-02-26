Lady Gaga Had Most Watched Music Event of All Time? (Week in Review)

Here's the logic behind the NFL's assertion. If you pool together how many people watched the halftime show on all the platforms, that makes for a lot of people. Around 118 million viewers watched Gaga on TV.

But there were also plenty of people watching on the NFL's digital platforms, such as YouTube, Twitter, NFL.com and NFL Mobile. More than 150 million unique people watched the Gaga performance, according to the NFL. Read more - here.