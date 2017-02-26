Slaves Frontman Jonny Craig Undergoes Multiple Surgeries (Week in Review)

Craig took to Facebook to break the news to fans where he posted several photos from his hospital bed along with this message, "Over the past few weeks I had been experiencing severe back pain.

"After consulting with the doctor it was clear that surgery was necessary. In this time, I have undergone three back surgeries. I'm beginning post surgery recovery and will have to remain hospitalized for the present time to properly heal from these surgeries and get back to full health before I can perform.

"It hurts me so much to postpone these shows, but I hope you understand this is something I need to do for my health. I am going to work to ensure that these rescheduled shows are extra special. Once I know my recovery timeline, I will get these shows rescheduled and announced as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and will be honored at the rescheduled shows." See the full post, including photos, - here.