Why Chester Bennington Left Stone Temple Pilots (Week in Review)

Bennington explained why he left the group, "I had so much fun. I actually still get to play with those guys every once in awhile. And I have a deep, deep love. And the only reason why I'm not doing it now is because my kids, they would cry every time I'd go on the road with STP.

"When I leave on tour with Linkin Park, they're, like, 'Okay, we'll see you when you get back,' and they understand what I'm doing. But when I would leave with STP, they would cry.

"And I started realizing, I think they thought I was choosing to do that over being at home with them, because I would be done with Linkin Park and coming home. And so, it was just too hard on my family.

"So I basically was, like, 'You know what? I've gotta stop being selfish here, and when I'm not doing Linkin Park, I've just gotta be home with my babies." Check out the full interview - here.