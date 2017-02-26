All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade' (Week in Review)

Frontman Alex Gaskarth posted a length message on Instagram along with the cover art, where he discussed the song writing and inspiration for the new album. He wrote, "Who is the Last Young Renegade? After all this time writing music, playing in a band- checking moment after moment off the bucket list- collecting mistakes, making memories, I wondered what it might be like to write about myself if I wasn't the one standing in my shoes. Who am I from the other side of the mirror?

"I tried to change perspective in my approach to writing and center in on all of the different versions of me that other people might have met over the years, through the ups and the downs, in the public eye and behind closed doors. Would I like this person? Do I like this person? Do I even recognize this person anymore? I realized that there's a lot more to me than I'm usually ready to acknowledge, both good and bad."