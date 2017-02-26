Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade' (Week in Review)

.
All Time Low

All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade' was a Top 10 story on Friday: All Time Low will be releasing their new album "The Last Young Renegade" via their newly announced deal with Fueled By Ramen Records on June 2nd.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth posted a length message on Instagram along with the cover art, where he discussed the song writing and inspiration for the new album. He wrote, "Who is the Last Young Renegade? After all this time writing music, playing in a band- checking moment after moment off the bucket list- collecting mistakes, making memories, I wondered what it might be like to write about myself if I wasn't the one standing in my shoes. Who am I from the other side of the mirror?

"I tried to change perspective in my approach to writing and center in on all of the different versions of me that other people might have met over the years, through the ups and the downs, in the public eye and behind closed doors. Would I like this person? Do I like this person? Do I even recognize this person anymore? I realized that there's a lot more to me than I'm usually ready to acknowledge, both good and bad." Read more - here.

advertisement

All Time Low Music, DVDs, Books and more

All Time Low T-shirts and Posters

More All Time Low News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade'

All Time Low Release New Single and Video 'Dirty Laundry'

All Time Low Release 'Take Cover' Video

All Time Low Release Live 'Something's Gotta Give' Video

All Time Low Announce Straight To DVD II Documentary

Blink-182, A Day To Remember, All Time Low, All American Rejects Tour

All Time Low Release 'Missing You' Video

All Time Low Making New Music

All Time Low, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte Stars Stream Christmas Song

All Time Low Pay Tribute To Lost Friend With Billy Joel's 'Piano Man'


More Stories for All Time Low

All Time Low Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert- Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy On New Music- Massive David Bowie Statue Being Spearheaded By Fans- more

Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?- Bad Brains Frontman HR Recovering From Brain Surgery- Eddie Van Halen Gives Back For Music's Future- Metallica- more

AC/DC Making New Album With Axl Rose?- Ex-Black Sabbath Star Explains Why He Didn't Return To Band- Why Chester Bennington Left Stone Temple Pilots- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Adele, Pearl Jam And Dolly Parton Lead All-Star Album- Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane Announce Tour- Sean Kingston Denies Being Jumped In Migos Scuffle- more

Migos and Sean Kingston Fight Leads To Arrest- Chris Brown Blames Others For Canceling Soulja Boy Boxing Match- Beyonce Cancels Coachella Appearances This Year- more

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single- Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend- Lady Gaga Most Watched Music Event of All Time?- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?

Bad Brains Frontman HR Recovering From Brain Surgery

Eddie Van Halen Gives Back For Music's Future

Metallica Refuse To Rewrite Their Musical History

While She Sleeps Stream New Song Featuring Oli Sykes

Gojira Release Music Video For 'The Cell'

Art Of Anarchy Stream New Song 'No Surrender'

Dexter and Lazarus Star Tributes David Bowie At Brit Awards

Blue October Release 'Coal Makes Diamonds' Video

Nirvana Classics Getting Bluegrass Makeover

The Doors Stream 1967 Live Recording From Deluxe Reissue

All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade'

Black Stone Cherry Announce New Summer Tour

Alter Bridge Announce European Summer Tour

Seether Release 'Let You Down' Video, Confirm Album Details

The Babys In The Studio For Isn't It Time 40th Anniversary

A Look Back At Peter Gabriel's Solo Debut 40 Years Later

Singled Out: Kill The Precedent's Lesser Of Two Evils

AC/DC Making New Album With Axl Rose?

Ex-Black Sabbath Star Explains Why He Didn't Return To Band

Why Chester Bennington Left Stone Temple Pilots

Foo Fighters Counting Down To Big Announcement?

Slaves Frontman Jonny Craig Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

Incubus Reveal Inspiration For 'Nimble Bastard' Lyrics

• more

Page Too News Stories
Migos and Sean Kingston Fight Leads To Arrest

Chris Brown Blames Others For Canceling Soulja Boy Boxing Match

Beyonce Cancels Coachella Appearances This Year

Chris Martin Duets With George Michael At Brit Awards

Sinead O'Connor Sorry For Arsenio Hall, Prince Drugs Accusation

Lorde's New Album Coming Next Month?

Jidenna Releases 'Bambi' Music Video

Suge Knight Being Treated Unfairly In Prison?

Future Releases Second Album In A Week, Appears On Tonight Show

Rihanna Receives Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year Award

Carrie Underwood Shares Duet With Son Isaiah

Troy Ave Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Day Shooting

Zedd and Alessia Cara Release New Track 'Stay'

Jay Z Becomes First Rapper In Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single

Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend

Lady Gaga Had Most Watched Music Event of All Time?

Adele, Pearl Jam And Dolly Parton Lead All-Star Album

Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane Announce Tour

Sean Kingston Denies Being Jumped In Migos Scuffle

Future Releases New Music Video 'Draco'

Meghan Trainor Releasing New Single This Week?

Britney Spears' Niece Appears Recovered From ATV Accident

Drake Celebrates Rihanna's Birthday During Dublin Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.