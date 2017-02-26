Alter Bridge Announce European Summer Tour (Week in Review)

On the heels of a just-announced spring US trek, shows will begin in Germany with gigs at Bavaria's Rock Im Park on June 3 and Nurburgring's Ram Am Park on June 4.

"With this record in particular, there was a lot going on," singer Myles Kennedy revealed last fall. "It's definitely a snapshot of a short window because the lyrics were put together as we were arranging the record during the first few months of 2016. And there was a lot going on, watching the news, paying attention to campaigns and race relations, and just the environment around us.

"This record was definitely influenced more so than anything by the current state of affairs. So this record kind of tells a story about that. We're certainly not pushing any sort of agenda or political views by any means, but we're definitely diving into and taking the pulse of the world around us." See the dates - here.