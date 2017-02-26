Black Stone Cherry Announce New Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The new summer dates will feature support from Citizen Zero and Letters from the Fire and is scheduled to get underway on May 25th in Houston at the Scout Bar and will include headline dates and music festival appearances.

The new trek follows Black Stone Cherry's spring tour leg which is set to begin on March 10th in Lexington, KY at the Manchester Music Hall and will feature support from Through Fire and Caleb Johnson on most of the dates. Read more - here.