Blue October Release 'Coal Makes Diamonds' Video (Week in Review)

Watch the new video here. The clip comes as the band prepares to hit the road in support of the album with tour dates this spring in Europe and the U.S.

They will be kicking things off with a string of UK shows beginning on March 1st in Birmingham at the O2 Institute and concluding with a two night stand at the O2 Academy Islington in London on the 3rd and 4th.

From there they will travel to Germany for a series of dates that will kick off on March 6th in Cologne at the Gloria Theatre and includes stops in Munich at Technikum and Berlin at Huxley's Neue Welt

The band will return home to launch the first leg of their The Heart Go Bang Tour of the U.S. on March 16th in Chicago at the House Of Blues and will wrap things up on April 1st Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

The second leg will kick off on May 5th at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles and finish on May 21st in Missoula, MT. See all of the upcoming dates - here.