"Music is such a necessity. It touches people's souls," the guitarist told CNN this week. "Music is the universal language to me. It transcends everything. My whole life has been music. I could not imagine anything else," he continued. "It's a must. It has to be taught."

Van Halen appeared on CNN alongside Felice Mancini, CEO of the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, a program that provides musical instruments to students in low-income schools. A few years back, Van Halen donated 75 guitars from his personal collection to the foundation to help with the cause. "It was very difficult at first to find a charity that [takes guitars]," he explained. "They all just wanted money."

"It's the gift that keeps on giving," added Mancini. "The kids share the guitars, they learn, they graduate and then the instruments stay in the school. Our goal is to give kids every tool they can possibly have to succeed. Music is the common denominator. You put a kid in a music class and it builds community, communication and they find a place. It's a safe haven." Watch the full interview - here.